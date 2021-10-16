Sakunda to stay long at Bosso

News / National

by Staff writer

DRIVEN by the desire to see a prosperous Zimbabwe, local energy giant Sakunda Holdings envisions a long, fruitful relationship with Highlanders that will leave a lasting mark on domestic football.Sakunda, which has been active in corporate social responsibility initiatives under the Second Republic, last month entered into a combined US$5,3 million sponsorship package for Highlanders and Dynamos, which will be paid in local currency over the next three seasons.The deal sees Highlanders getting US$450 000 for salaries and allowances, US$60 000 reserved for signing-on fees, per each season, for three years.They are also receiving US$60 000, for administrative purposes, every season.Sakunda has since expanded its partnership with Highlanders by offering to renovate the club's offices into modern facilities as part of the legacy building.What charmed Sakunda to commit more to Highlanders and embark on projects outside the main sponsorship is the club's astute administrative system.Kuda Tagwirei, the Sakunda boss, thanked Highlanders for agreeing to partner his company."Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity as Sakunda to participate in the club. As we work together as Zimbabweans without discrimination, we'll have a successful country. That is what we want as Sakunda; to make sure that everything we do, we succeed together. My dream is always that I work together with people and for any resources we get, we share."God has graced me with life because I was so sick and for four months I was in hospital. So, when I came back, primarily it was Highlanders that were to help, and the Dynamos came in."We've great things that we want to work with Highlanders. Highlanders must be the face of change for Bulawayo.We want people when they get to (the) 20km peg coming into Bulawayo to start thinking of Highlanders," Tagwirei said."One of the greatest assets since the 1970s is that Highlanders have always had good administrators. It is easier to work with good administrators because that way you won't interfere. I have a great feeling and I want to be part of Highlanders for a very long time," he said.Highlanders' vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya thanked Sakunda for coming on board and helping the club move to another level."We're so thankful to them. Many people appreciate what they've done for the club and what they're going to do for the club. Their sacrifice is huge, it's incomparable and we're appreciative of their continued support," Ngwenya said.