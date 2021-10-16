Climate change and the media

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Tarisai Mudahondo and Simbarashe Sithole
The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality director Washington Zhakata appreciated the importance of the media personnels concerning climate change during the workshop held today in Harare.

Speaking during the opening remarks of the workshop Zhakata said," The media is a double edged sword it has the power to build or destroy henceforth we should work together on awareness on climate change.

Climate change is now inevitable and it inquires urgent action and the media are a potential vehicle on dissemination of climate change information."

Speaking with the same event  Konrad Adeneur Stiftung representative also urged media personnels to discuss and disseminate general information on climate change.

The programme is being conducted by Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality industry and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung with the objective of Capacity Building for the dissemination of Climate change lnformation by Media practitioners in the Northern region.



