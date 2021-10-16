Latest News Editor's Choice


Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
A self-proclaimed apostolic prophet Enock Mushinye drowned after he claimed that the holy spirit instructed him to dive into a dam in Mvurwi in search of a missing child on Sunday.

Mushinye who came from Centenary to Mount Gomeri farm in Mvurwi to perform his miracles allegedly told his congregants and Lucia Chipwanya (50) the mother of the missing child Talent Tanaka that the holy spirit instructed him to dive into the local dam and retrieve the missing child.

According to Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, the ecstatic clergyman instructed his congregants to stop singing for three hours as he searches for the child.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Mvurwi where Harire drowned after diving in the dam in search of a missing child, before he jumped in the dam he instructed his congregants not to sing for three hours as commanded by the holy spirit but he drowned and never came back on the same day," Mundembe said.

"His congregants  went home around 7 pm and came  back the following morning but never saw the man, they then informed the police in the afternoon and the subaqua unit came and managed to retrieve the corpse of the prophet."

The police warned people not to be misled by the so-called holy spirit while playing in water bodies.

"We are warning members of the public to desist from playing in or near water bodies even when they claim to be led by the so-called holy spirit," Mundembe said.


Source - Byo24News

