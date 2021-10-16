Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bev coming to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
RAUNCHY dancer Bev is set to make her maiden 2021 appearance in the City of Kings and Queens next Saturday as she is billed to perform at a local hotel.

Accompanied by her Sexy Angels Crew, Bev will be supported by local artistes Jah Practice, Jah Cyclone, Mr Kutchey and Focus Mr Focky at Palace Hotel.

According to the hotel's proprietor, Tapiwa Gandiwa, the show will only be accessed by Covid-19 vaccinated revellers.

"We'll be hosting Bev this month-end as well as a number of local artistes. This is our small way to ensure that our artistes are able to put food on the table.

"Going forward as we head to the festive season, we'll have even bigger shows and we'll continue to adhere to the set Covid-19 regulations hence the show will only be for vaccinated people," said Gandiwa.

Source - The Chronicle

