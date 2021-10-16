Missing person: Help us find him

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 34-year-old man, Freedom Mleya from Bulawayo's Pumula South suburb, has gone missing for more than a month now and police are appealing for information that may assist in finding him.Mleya was last seen on 3 September at around 6.30PM leaving his home."The missing person is slim build, tall, brown eyes, black hair, light in complexion and has a tattoo on the left arm. He was last seen wearing a pink short sleeved shirt, maroon trousers and black puma takkies."Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts may contact the Investigating Officer, Constable Madondo on 0777956135 or ZRP Pumula on (0292)-422898 or any nearest police station," said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.