Missing person: Help us find him

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 34-year-old man, Freedom Mleya from Bulawayo's Pumula South suburb, has gone missing for more than a month now and police are appealing for information that may assist in finding him.

Mleya was last seen on 3 September at around 6.30PM leaving his home.

"The missing person is slim build, tall, brown eyes, black hair, light in complexion and has a tattoo on the left arm. He was last seen wearing a pink short sleeved shirt, maroon trousers and black puma takkies.

"Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts may contact the Investigating Officer, Constable Madondo on 0777956135 or ZRP Pumula on (0292)-422898 or any nearest police station," said Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.


Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days