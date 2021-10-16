News / National
5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus
Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos In 2021
Online casinos are gaining more and more popularity nowadays. There are plenty of reasons for that. First of all, they help people relax from their daily routine while enjoying modern games and slots. Secondly, they provide gamblers with an opportunity to win some extra cash. Moreover, casinos offer diverse solutions from poker to e-sports betting. Hence, each player will definitely find something original and attractive.
Still, it's a bit challenging to pick a casino to play in due to the abundance of suggestions available today. This article will focus on 5 best crypto bitcoin casinos:
1. BitStarz - Best for the number of suggested promotions and tournaments
2. 7BitCasino - Best for the variety of games and slots
3. mBit - Best for the welcome package and loyalty program it provides to users
4. Bitcoin Penguin - Best for those who prefer to play on mobile devices
5. Stake - Best for the variety of suggested sports betting options
Do you want to stay updated to the recent news about cryptocasinos? Then, check bestcryptocasino. This service has the latest information on this topic.
5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos To Try Your Luck in 2021
Let's take a closer look at each bitcoin casino mentioned above and check what features make gamblers pick them:
BitStarz
If you are looking for a licensed casino with a variety of games and slots, BitStarz is the right choice. It has been operating since 2014 and suggests modern gaming solutions to its players. Hence, they may enjoy slots, jackpot, table as well as live casino games.
Plus, it has a nice bonus scheme and regular promotions. Each new player gets a welcome package that brings up to 100% bonus and 180 FS.
What Players Love:
- an opportunity to play on the go as it is compatible with almost any modern device;
- wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods;
- regular promotions and tournaments
Welcome Bonus:
Double deposit + 180 FREE SPINS
7BitCasino
This service is another great option if users want to bet with BTC. Firstly, it offers modern games and slots by top providers like Microgaming or Netent. Secondly, it ensures the safety and security of clients' personal data using an SSL encryption system. Moreover, it has diverse promotions, bonuses, and a VIP system. It lets users get cashback or take part in races.
One of the best features of this online casino is its registration process. It's pretty easy and fast. Clients just register an account, pick cryptocurrency, make deposits and start gambling. A great choice for amateur players!
What Players Love:
- the possibility to try demo games before making real bets;
- the abundance of suggested slots and games;
- high security and excellent customer support
Welcome Bonus:
100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS
mBit
This is a casino that offers more than 2600 games and accepts a huge number of cryptocurrencies. It operates under the Curacao license and provides privacy to its users.
Players can enjoy slots created by such top providers as BetSoft or Play'n'Go. Plus, they may always check the demo version of the games before making deposits. Another great feature of the service is that it provides a no deposit bonus. As soon as a player registers an account and verifies his phone number, he gets 50 free spins.
What Players Love:
- largest crypto casino with a huge number of suggested games and slots;
- various bonuses and loyalty program
Welcome Bonus:
Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS
Bitcoin Penguin
If you want to double your first deposit and get up to 100 free spins, pick Bitcoin Penguin. This online casino provides its clients with lots of games and slots and also offers a wide range of promotions. However, it doesn't have any live games. Thus, if you are looking for this option, Bitcoin Penguin isn't the right choice.
The website is user-friendly, and it's easy to start playing. All that users need to do is register an account and verify an email. As soon as it's ready, just pick a currency and start your gambling journey!
What Players Love:
- minimum deposit sum is only 0001 BTC;
- mobile-friendly
Welcome Bonus:
100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS
Stake
The casino has been operating since 2017 and has already won the hearts of many players. First of all, it provides users with a provably fair gaming experience. Secondly, it takes security seriously and ensures that clients' data is protected. Plus, it offers diverse slots by top providers along with 16 original games such as Slide or Video Poker.
The best feature of this service is the range of sports and esports betting options. Thus, players can pick among 35 sports categories as tennis, golf, etc or bet on esports as Counter-Striker.
A considerable drawback is that there's no welcome bonus. However, each new player can get a 15% lifetime rakeback using a special promo code.
What Players Love:
- plenty of sports and e-sports betting options;
- 15% lifetime rakeback available to each user
FAQ
Are there any features of gambling with bitcoin?
As BTC is gaining popularity, more and more players prefer to use it in online casinos. There are different perks that players can expect if they bet with BTC.
First of all, it's safe and secure, and all the transactions are pretty fast. Secondly, it's pretty easy to navigate payments in BTC. Plus, casinos often provide players who gamble with BTC with diverse bonuses. Hence, they may get extra coins or free spins.
How to make deposits if I want to bet with BTC?
The process is pretty easy as all that you need to do is just follow the instructions offered by a casino. In most cases, you need to register an account and pick the currency. Then, you log into your crypto wallet and send money to the casino you've selected. Done! You may try your luck while enjoying modern games and slots.
Will there be any fees or limitations if I use BTC?
In most cases, there aren't any limitations or fees when it comes to gambling with BTC. However, the best option is to select casinos that provide players with pure bitcoin betting. Otherwise, users may lose some money on exchange rates. Plus, don't forget to check the rules of the casino you play in. Some of them may require extra fees for those who prefer to use BTC.
Conclusion
To conclude, BTC is one of the most popular and reliable cryptocurrencies available nowadays. Thus, more and more people use it and, consequently, a wide range of services accept it. Online casinos aren't an exception, and they provide players with an option of betting with BTC.
Although there are plenty of casinos working with bitcoin, the best option is to pick the ones that offer pure bitcoin betting. In this case, players won't lose money on exchange rates. Plus, such casinos often offer additional perks and bonuses to those who bet with BTC. Hence, players may get extra coins for first deposits as well as some free spins.
