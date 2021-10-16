Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Police have expressed concern over the increase in armed robbery cases after criminals got away with over US$50 000, R310 000 and various property since last week in separate incidents countrywide.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in some of the cases, the cash being robbed would be proceeds of illicit activities such as illegal gold mining.

"On October 16, 2021 at around 0200hours, 10 unidentified suspects pounced at a 70-year-old mine owner's homestead at Colleen Bawn, Gwanda, where they attacked two of his family members before stealing US$40 000 cash and a cellphone.

"On the same date, the suspects went to a nearby homestead where they stole R310 000 cash, two cellphones as well as car keys of an unregistered Ford Ranger pick-up vehicle from a couple suspected to be involved in illegal gold dealings," he said.

He said the robbers cut the security fence using an unknown object and broke into the house through the kitchen door before they demanded cash from the couple.

On October 17, around midnight, a 32-year-old man was robbed of US$5 000 cash after he was intercepted by four robbers who were travelling in a Honda Fit (AEQ 7448) while he was driving a Mercedes Benz C180 in Bulawayo.

"The suspects produced an unidentified pistol before they dragged the complainant out of the vehicle and took the money which was in a glove compartment in the dash board," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

In a related case which occurred on Sunday at around 9:15am in Patchway, Kadoma, two robbers armed with an unidentified rifle attacked two shop attendants before getting away with US$3 777 and $8 000, which was in an unlocked cashbox.

Police said the owner of the shop is an accredited gold buyer.

Asst Comm Nyathi appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Those with such information can contact any nearest police station or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 434 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3304 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3166 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days