Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have expressed concern over the increase in armed robbery cases after criminals got away with over US$50 000, R310 000 and various property since last week in separate incidents countrywide.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in some of the cases, the cash being robbed would be proceeds of illicit activities such as illegal gold mining."On October 16, 2021 at around 0200hours, 10 unidentified suspects pounced at a 70-year-old mine owner's homestead at Colleen Bawn, Gwanda, where they attacked two of his family members before stealing US$40 000 cash and a cellphone."On the same date, the suspects went to a nearby homestead where they stole R310 000 cash, two cellphones as well as car keys of an unregistered Ford Ranger pick-up vehicle from a couple suspected to be involved in illegal gold dealings," he said.He said the robbers cut the security fence using an unknown object and broke into the house through the kitchen door before they demanded cash from the couple.On October 17, around midnight, a 32-year-old man was robbed of US$5 000 cash after he was intercepted by four robbers who were travelling in a Honda Fit (AEQ 7448) while he was driving a Mercedes Benz C180 in Bulawayo."The suspects produced an unidentified pistol before they dragged the complainant out of the vehicle and took the money which was in a glove compartment in the dash board," said Asst Comm Nyathi.In a related case which occurred on Sunday at around 9:15am in Patchway, Kadoma, two robbers armed with an unidentified rifle attacked two shop attendants before getting away with US$3 777 and $8 000, which was in an unlocked cashbox.Police said the owner of the shop is an accredited gold buyer.Asst Comm Nyathi appealed for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects.Those with such information can contact any nearest police station or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631.