Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A 42-year-old Zimbabwean woman who killed her husband and dumped his limbs in three pit latrines has been certified medically unfit to stand trial by South African doctors.

Nancy Majonhi has missed court proceedings more than three times due to deteriorating health.

She was supposed to stand trial at the Mogwase Magistrates Court in North West.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mr Henry Mamothame, said the case was yesterday postponed to November 9 for further medical attention and mental evaluation.

"A medical report from a hospital in which Majonhi is admitted was submitted in court today (yesterday). It confirmed that owing to her ill-health, she is not fit to attend court," said Mr Mamothame.

"In relation to her mental evaluation, the medical report indicates her reluctance to eat and take prescribed medication as a concerning factor.

"She will remain in hospital under severe observation in an effort to improve on her health and mental status before her next court appearance."

The State was hoping for her speedy recovery in order to proceed with the bail hearing and murder trial. Mr Mamothame said the State will oppose bail. It is alleged that in 2015, Majonhi was staying with her husband, Prosper Chipungare (44) at a rented room in Ledig near Sun City, when they picked a fight in July of the same year.

During the fight, Majonhi allegedly assaulted her husband with a hammer until he fainted.

Mr Mamothame: "She then hacked him with a spade and threw the body parts into three different pit latrines before cleaning the crime scene out.

"Subsequent to the alleged killing, she went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing."

Mr Mamothame said soon after making the police "report", the woman travelled back to Zimbabwe, where she allegedly confessed to her family and in-laws about the murder.

He said the two families then arranged to travel to South Africa where the accused handed herself over to the police. She later pointed the police to the different pit latrines where she threw the body parts, six years ago.

"An investigation by the police is still underway following the retrieval of a skull and bones which are currently subjected to DNA tests.

"She will remain in the hospital for further health and mental care before her next court appearance," said Mr Mamothame.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 435 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3167 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 199 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 214 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

16 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2840 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days