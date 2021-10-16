Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

News / National

BUSINESSMAN Kuda Tagwirei has revealed he was attracted to partner Highlanders because of the good leadership, which the club have always enjoyed, since the ‘70s.Bosso have been a model of stability, with the Bulawayo giants always leading the way, in terms of tranquillity, in their leadership structures.Sakunda Holdings are now the Bosso flagship sponsors and the club are now set to reap huge benefits, set to change them in a very big way, during the two partnership.The Good Samaritans came at the right time, when Highlanders were struggling to even pay their players, amid reports some were considering leaving the club.The businessman toured the Highlanders Sports Club, at the weekend, and promised to give it a facelift, which would be consistent with the giant's heavyweight status.He thanked Highlanders for agreeing to partner his company."Thank you very much for giving us the opportunity, as Sakunda, to participate in the club,'' Tagwirei said."As we work together, as Zimbabweans without discrimination, we'll have a successful country."That is what we want as Sakunda, to make sure that everything we do, we succeed together. My dream is always that I work together with people and, for any resources we get, we share.''He shared a very personal story, in which he felt God gave him a second chance in life, which he wanted to celebrated with others."God has graced me with life because I was so sick and, for four months, I was in hospital,'' he revealed."So, when I came back, primarily it was Highlanders that we wanted to help, and then Dynamos came in."We've great things that we want to work with Highlanders."Highlanders must be the face of change for Bulawayo."We want people when they get to (the) 20km peg coming into Bulawayo to start thinking of Highlanders."One of the greatest assets since the 1970s is that Highlanders have always had good administrators."It is easier to work with good administrators because that way you won't interfere. I have a great feeling and I want to be part of Highlanders for a very long time.''Sakunda Holdings said they were being driven by the desire to see a prosperous Zimbabwe and they believe a fruitful relationship, with Bosso, will leave a lasting mark, on domestic football. The company, who have been active in corporate social responsibility initiatives under the Second Republic, last month entered into a combined US$5,3 million sponsorship package for Highlanders, and Dynamos, over the next three seasons.The deal will see Highlanders getting US$450 000 for salaries and allowances, US$60 000 reserved for signing-on fees, per each season, for three years.They will also receive US$60 000, for administrative purposes, every season.Sakunda have since expanded their partnership with Highlanders, by offering to renovate the club's offices into modern facilities, as part of the legacy building.Bosso are set to celebrate their 100th anniversary in five years' time.Highlanders' vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya, was instrumental in securing the sponsorship, just as he did, when Bosso got the NetOne deal.Ngwenya is set to leave his post, early next year, when his term expires, and he has already set his sights on the ZIFA vice-presidency.Considered one of the best brains, in local football, Ngwenya feels the time has come for him to take a step higher, in football administration, and serve his country."We're so thankful to them (Sakunda). Many people appreciate what they've done for the club and what they're going to do for the club,'' said Ngwenya."Their sacrifice is huge, it's incomparable and we're appreciative of their continued support.''