Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Politburo will meet at the ruling party's headquarters in Harare today ahead of the National People's Conference next week.

In a statement yesterday, the acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Mike Bimha said: "The Secretary for Administration Dr O.M. Mpofu wishes torn advise all members that there shall be an Ordinary Politburo session to be held on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing 10:00hrs.

"All members to be seated by 09:45 hours sharp."


Source - The Chronicle

