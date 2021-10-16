Latest News Editor's Choice


Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

by Staff reporter
NKAYI District in Matabeleland North province has a severe shortage of schools which is forcing pupils to walk long distances to the few available ones.

The district has 14 wards with eight secondary and eight primary schools.

Some of the schools are in poor condition while others are still under construction.

Nkayi Rural District Council is constructing Mabhalabhala Primary School which is yet to open and is being built using devolution funds.

In an interview, Nkayi South Member of Parliament who is also the Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Cooperative Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, said there is urgent need for more schools.

"All the 14 wards in the district need more primary schools because in some wards the population is still scattered and learners are still walking more than five kilometers.

Children have a right to school and the constitution says children should not walk more than five kilometers to schools, which is not the case in Nkayi," she said

The Minister said most pupils are walking very long distances which is affecting the pass rate.

She said only eight wards have secondary schools although most of them are still under construction while others use tents as their classrooms.

"Population density is too scattered in wards 11 and 9 and there are no secondary schools. This is forcing pupils to walk long distances to Kana and Sebhumane schools which are in ward eight for secondary education.

"We need another primary school in ward 9 so that we can establish a secondary school because there is no point in establishing a secondary school in a place where there is no primary school," she said.

Dr Nyoni said they want to finish the building of the existing schools before moving to the others.

The community has raised concern that female pupils end up being abused due to long distances that have to walk to and from school which is also promoting high pregnancy rates.

Source - The Chronicle

