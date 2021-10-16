Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drax corruption case collapses

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
TWO NatPharm bosses who were arrested for illegally awarding a tender to Drax International for the supply COVID-19, were yesterday removed from remand, marking the collapse of the case.

The pair, former NatPharm managing director Nancy Flora Sifeku and former finance manager Rolland Mlalazi, were removed from remand by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guvuriro.

She said the State had failed to provide the accused persons with a trial date within a reasonable time.

The pair was being accused of allegedly failing to follow procurement procedures, which resulted in Drax International LLC being awarded a tender to supply and deliver medicines and surgical sundries to government.

It was alleged that in December 2019, Sikefu and Mlalazi disregarded a directive from then Health ministry secretary Agnes Mahomva ordering NatPharm to follow tender procedures for the procurement of medicines and surgical sundries.

The duo allegedly awarded a contract to purchase medicines and surgical sundries under a US$20 million facility to Drax Consult SAGL after they indicated that the purchase was an emergency.

They also allegedly offered Drax Consult SAGL another tender worth US$13 351 071 to supply medicines.

Drax International LLC was fronted by Delish Nguwaya and ILir Dedja. It later changed its name to Drax Consult SAGL after it failed to meet vetting requirements.

The Drax scandal, dubbed COVID-gate, which surfaced in June last year and is estimated to have involved over US$60 million, led to the expulsion of Obadiah Moyo as Health minister before he was recently acquitted by the High Court.

Moyo was acquitted by High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, who threw out the charges saying they were imprecise and did not disclose a criminal offence.

Drax was being accused of supplying COVID-19 medical essentials to government at inflated prices.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 663 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3312 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3175 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 551 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days