Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Dry Port facility at Walvis Bay in Namibia is operating at between 65% and 70% of capacity due to lack of support from the local business community, the company's acting area manager Justy Moses has said.

Managed by the National Handling Services (NHS), the facility started operating in 2019.

In an interview with NewsDay Business on Monday, Moses said the facility was underutilised.

"Currently, we are handling mainly vehicles which are about 90% to 98% destined for Zimbabwe and the rest either for the local market or for countries like Zambia and Malawi," he said.

"We had quite a lot of timber which was destined for Vietnam and other Far East countries. We are looking at handling perishable products as well as frozen products. We are looking at close to between 200 and 350 vehicles per month. As for the timber that we handled last time, it was around 500 tonnes."

Moses implored the business community and the diaspora to utilise the facility built on an estimated 19 000 square metres and leased to Zimbabwe by Namibia on a 50-year lease.

"This dry port is for Zimbabwe and for Zimbabweans to use. Our brothers in the diaspora must be aware that there is a facility owned by the Zimbabwean government for Zimbabwean nationalities and surrounding countries to use," he said.

"The port is operating at between 65% and 70% (of capacity). If it gets support, it will operate at 100% and the government is fully behind us," he said.

Namibian ambassador to Zimbabwe Nicklaas Kandjii said the dry port provided an opportunity to link Zimbabwe to "facilitate exports to Europe, West Africa and America. So, this is a very important event for both countries".

In collaboration with the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, the dry port management has embarked on aggressive marketing in the source and consumer markets in order to propel growth.

The Walvis Bay Corridor serves as an alternative to link Zimbabwe to Europe, North America as well as South America and through Walvis Bay, local importers and exporters can save more than 10 days in transit time to markets in Europe and the Americas.

Zimbabwean imports and exports have an option either to use the Trans-Kalahari Corridor or Trans-Caprivi Corridor as the trade corridor linkage from Europe and the Americas.

The Trans-Kalahari route is also a much faster route for road transportation, as it saves about five to seven days, compared to other ports in the region for cargo from European and American markets.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 666 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3317 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3176 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 521 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 505 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days