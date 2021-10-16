Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance yesterday claimed party leader Nelson Chamisa's convoy was intercepted by heavily suspected armed Zanu-PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the opposition leader's vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.

Chamisa is on a tour of Manicaland province drumming up support for his party.


He was coming from Birchenough Bridge and Chipinge headed for Mutare when he was intercepted by the Zanu-PF youths who were travelling in over a dozen unmarked twin-cab vehicles.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Chamisa's convoy was intercepted by Zanu-PF activists led by Manicaland youth leader Danmore Mambondiyani.

"The youths were armed with axes, guns and machetes," she said.

"There were 12 to 15 vehicles that were trailing the president's motorcade. The motorcade was delayed by numerous roadblocks to allow the youths to close in.

"Just towards Mutare, there were gunshots which hit one window. Other vehicles were stoned."

Mahere said party organising secretary Amos Chibaya made a police report.

But national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said: "I have checked with Manicaland, we did not receive such a report."
Are these bullet holes?

Mahere's deputy, Gift "Ostallos" Siziba, who was part of Chamisa's entourage, said he suspected security details were part of the group that  intercepted the motorcade.

"We have strong suspicions that some of them were soldiers in civilian clothes," he said, adding that the road was barricaded with stones.

"One Mambondiani was co-ordinating the group that had been trailing president Nelson Chamisa's vehicle. They were armed and threatening violence against the president."

Last week, Chamisa was attacked by over 200 Zanu-PF activists in Charumbira area in Masvingo West.

He was also reportedly teargassed by the police at a private residence in Masvingo town.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3181 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 647 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days