Watch: Chief's advisor's wife being chased away at funeral

There was drama in Chiweshe yesterday at the funeral of Chief Chipuriro's advisor Edmore Chiunda who died after a long illness.Wife to Chiunda, Chipo Chiripanyanga was chased away from the funeral after the relatives accused her of bewitching Chiunda and neglecting him during his sick times while indulging in prostitution.In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the wife was whisked away in a yellow vehicle as the mob bayed for her blood.Chiripanyanga's mobile phone was power off when bulawayo24.com tried to call her.