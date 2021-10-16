Latest News Editor's Choice


Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

by Staff reporter
14 mins ago | Views
Colonel Dennis Pahla whose Chimurenga name was Kid Nyikandeyedu has been declared a Liberation War Hero and will be buried tomorrow at his farm in Banket.

Col Pahla, died on Monday, at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after suffering from injuries sustained in a road traffic accident that occurred when the car he was traveling in rolled over into Gwebi River along the Harare-Chinhoyi Road.

He was 64.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army Director Public Relations, Colonel, Alphios Makotore said: "The late Colonel Dennis Pahla who died at Parirenyatwa Hospital on 18 October 2021 has been declared a Liberation War Hero. He will be buried tomorrow, Thursday, 21 October 2021, in Banket at his farm, Plot Number 7, Riverside Farm. Burial proceedings will begin at 10:00 hours," reads part of the statement.

Col Makotore said Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Development, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka will officiate at the burial ceremony.

Source - The Herald

