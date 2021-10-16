No Covid-19 death recorded

News / National

by Staff reporter

THERE were no deaths from Covid-19 in the country yesterday while 32 new cases were recorded.All the new cases are local transmissions.The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell 60 from 76 the previous day.There were 134 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 96 percent while active cases went down to 1 157 from 1 259 the previous day.A total of 2 969 PCR tests were done and positivity was 1.1 percent.Mashonaland West had the highest 10 new cases followed by Bulawayo with six, Matabeleland North five and Harare with four.Masvingo had three new cases while Manicaland had two and Mashonaland East and Midlands had one each.Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland South had no new cases.The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 6 083 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 234 589.A total of 7 676 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 493 994 as at Tuesday at 4pm.As of 18 October, 2021, at 3PM, there were 122 people who were hospitalized. Of these, six were new admissions, 18 were asymptomatic, 83 had mild to moderate symptoms while 16 were severe and five in intensive care units."As of 19 October 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 132 621 confirmed cases, 126 621 recoveries and 4 659 deaths," reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.