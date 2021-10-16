Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Tsholotsho North legislator, Sibangumuzi Khumalo as Minister of State in the Office of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.Khumalo, who was sworn in at the State House in Harare on Wednesday, replaces Dr Eveline Ndlovu, who was recently appointed Primary and Secondary Education Minister.She took over from Cain Mathema, who was reassigned to serve as Minister without portfolio in the Office of the President.The President also swore in two Zimbabwe Electoral Commission commissioners, Mr Rodney Simukai Kiwa and Jasper Mangwana.Also inducted into office by administration of an oath were Zimbabwe Land Commission commissioners including its chairperson Tendayi Ruth Walker Bare, deputy chairperson Abdul Gabriel Credit Nyathi and commissioners Phillip Tinashe Sewera and Lauretta Marembo.Mr November Tafuma Mtshiya was sworn into office of the Justice Thompson James Mabhikwa Tribunal.President Mnangagwa in June constituted a tribunal to investigate the suitability of Justice Mabhikwa to continue serving in the bench after he was charged with misconduct.The tribunal is chaired by retired Justice Maphios Cheda who has been appointed chair, Mr Chaka Mashoko and Mrs Phillipa Magnify Phillips as members, while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza is the secretary for the tribunal.