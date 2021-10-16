Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy as leader of both the country the Zanu-PF party has been challenged at the High Court by a party member, who is seeking nullification of the November 19, 2017 party central committee meeting which promoted him to power.

The Zanu-PF member, Sybeth Musengezi on Wednesday filed an application at the High Court, citing the ruling party Zanu-PF, and Mnangagwa as the second and third respondents respectively.

Zanu-PF secretary for administration Orbet Mpofu, acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and Ignatius Chombo were also cited as respondents in the matter.

Mnangagwa was unanimously appointed the first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party on   November 19, 2017 during a special session of the central committee by senior party members, following a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.

