Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy as leader of both the country the Zanu-PF party has been challenged at the High Court by a party member, who is seeking nullification of the November 19, 2017 party central committee meeting which promoted him to power.The Zanu-PF member, Sybeth Musengezi on Wednesday filed an application at the High Court, citing the ruling party Zanu-PF, and Mnangagwa as the second and third respondents respectively.Zanu-PF secretary for administration Orbet Mpofu, acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and Ignatius Chombo were also cited as respondents in the matter.Mnangagwa was unanimously appointed the first secretary of the ruling Zanu-PF party on November 19, 2017 during a special session of the central committee by senior party members, following a military coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.