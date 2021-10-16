Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
TRUCK drivers are spending up to 10 days at the Beitbridge border post as toll company Zimborders, which has been awarded a contract by the Zimbabwean government to upgrade the border post, began collecting toll fees.

Zimborders expects to collect more than US$1bn (R14.43bn) over 17 years from toll fees before it hands over the upgraded border facility to the Zimbabwean government through a "build, operate and transfer" deal.

With the first phase opened of the $300m (R4.33bn) upgrade, a freight terminal, and the new immigration building, it has been a torrid month for truckers.

A notice shared with truckers and clearing agents by Zimborders reads that toll fees are for now accepted only in cash. Card payments will be allowed only at end-October.

"Please make sure your drivers have enough cash to pay for the toll fee. Credit cards and prepaid vouchers will not be available," reads the notice seen by Business Day.

Adding to the logistical nightmare, payments can be made only at the Zimborders counter.

With an average 1 000 trucks passing through Beitbridge daily, each paying $201, that translates to $73m annually — or $1.24bn over 17 years.

The fees are for border use in both directions.

In addition to toll fees, vehicles pay $23 to access the New Limpopo Bridge into Zimbabwe. That money is collected by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA).

The new fees exceed the previous $100 toll fee and $9 road access flat fees paid by all vehicles in the past.

Trucks registered in Zimbabwe are allowed to pay in local currency while foreign vehicles pay in US dollars.

"It's hell, I tell you. One of us [truckers] was even robbed in the queue last week. We have nowhere to bathe, no toilets. Can you imagine 10 days in a queue stretching more than 10km?" said truck driver Simbisai Nyoni.

There are also fears that the situation could aggravate the Covid-19 situation in SA and Zimbabwe.

Zimborders CEO Francois Diedrechsen said that things are improving.

"At its worst, the queues northbound last Tuesday were at 10km and three lanes wide, with slow flow though at the border. This has now improved to mostly single-lane [small parts are still double-lane] queues of less than 8km and declining by the day," he said.

He said matters deteriorated because the border was opened to general traffic, leading to high volumes, but curfew working hours are still in place.

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly said on Wednesday that truck queues on the Zimbabwean side have been dealt with.

"The situation already changed in the past 24 hours. The queues from Zimbabwe are gone," said Kelly. "We are trying to eradicate the SA-side queue today [Wednesday]."

Complicated matters

But home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the Zimbabwean government is not playing ball.

Zimbabwe's decision to "charge people $200 and demanding the money in cash" has complicated matters. "And when you are doing renovations you make no space for parking, when you know that Beitbridge is not only a passage to Zimbabwe, it's a passage to the whole continent," said Motsoaledi.

"We have been discussing the issue about automation forever. The newly renovated buildings have opened 75% of the place, which is new. But that newly renovated place is not automated."

"So it doesn't matter how many trucks you process in SA, they can only take a particular number. At some stage they could only take 10 trucks per hour. That is quite terrible for us."

"We have a team based there permanently, which is meeting [Zimbabwean] officials every single day. And every time they meet, they say, ‘We are waiting for an answer from Harare'."

Source - BusinessLIVE

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1683 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 513 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 199 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 688 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 742 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 151 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days