Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has intensified preparations for the Anti-Sanctions Day, which will be commemorated on October 25.

This follows a declaration by SADC member states to unite in the call for the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have had a debilitating effect on the country's economic development.

Addressing the media after the 355th Politburo session, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Mike Bimha said the Politburo had intensified preparations for the Anti-Sanctions Day.

President Mnangagwa will deliver a keynote address that will be broadcast live across all media platforms to mark the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day commemoration. This year's commemorations will run under the theme: "Friend to All, Enemy to None: Forging Ahead and Enhancing Innovation and Productivity in Adversity of Sanctions".

This is in line with the President's clarion declaration that "Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none".

"We join the region and progressive nations of the world in amplifying our voices for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

"These sanctions have no place in a civilised world and they are illegal and unjustified," said Bimha.

"Our attention should not be dissuaded by our detractors who through various activities, have failed to gain traction."    

Dr Bimha said the Politburo was calling upon party cadres to observe total discipline, unity and peace as the party moved towards the completion of its restructuring exercise. The party would deal with all forms of indiscipline among party members.

"All forms of violence, indiscipline and unbecoming behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and decisively," he said.

There was need to expedite the conclusion of outstanding elections and focus more on the modernisation and industrialisation of the economy. Some of the outstanding provinces are Mashonaland West, Central and Manicaland and some parts of Harare.

"We should continue to strengthen our party structures on the basis of the success stories of the Second Republic."

Dr Bimha said the Politburo received a report from the acting National Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa indicating the verification of 79 175 cells an registration of 3 959 250 members.

"While the Politburo was satisfied with the progress made so far, it also calls on all provinces to intensify the mobilisation strategy to reach the five million membership target for the 2023 elections."

The Politburo received reports of over 200 defectors from MDC-Alliance and the National Patriotic Front (NPF) in Kwekwe.  

"The Politbro directed all party structures to embrace and welcome our retuning comrades," said Bimha.

National chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a detailed report on the party's preparations to hold the 19th National Annual People's Conference, which will be held virtually across the country's 10 provinces.

The party, he said, was now ready for the big event which would run under the theme: "Growing and Modernising the economy towards vision 2030".

The Politburo said that focus should now be on fine turning of the preparations.

 Chinamasa  said the district elections were well on course and the party would deploy Politburo members to verify the structures and get reports on any concerns raised by members.

"I am very pleased to announce that there is a lot of jostling for positions, which is healthy for the party," said Chinamasa.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Victor Matemadanda who is in the country for the conference said sanctions were no longer a Zimbabwean issue.

"No country in the world can afford to ignore Zimbabweans considering the massive developments taking place in the country.

"We are confident that very soon, sanctions will be removed," said Matemadanda.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1684 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1957 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 514 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 151 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days