Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has intensified preparations for the Anti-Sanctions Day, which will be commemorated on October 25.This follows a declaration by SADC member states to unite in the call for the unconditional removal of the unjust economic sanctions that have had a debilitating effect on the country's economic development.Addressing the media after the 355th Politburo session, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Mike Bimha said the Politburo had intensified preparations for the Anti-Sanctions Day.President Mnangagwa will deliver a keynote address that will be broadcast live across all media platforms to mark the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day commemoration. This year's commemorations will run under the theme: "Friend to All, Enemy to None: Forging Ahead and Enhancing Innovation and Productivity in Adversity of Sanctions".This is in line with the President's clarion declaration that "Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none"."We join the region and progressive nations of the world in amplifying our voices for the unconditional removal of sanctions."These sanctions have no place in a civilised world and they are illegal and unjustified," said Bimha."Our attention should not be dissuaded by our detractors who through various activities, have failed to gain traction."Dr Bimha said the Politburo was calling upon party cadres to observe total discipline, unity and peace as the party moved towards the completion of its restructuring exercise. The party would deal with all forms of indiscipline among party members."All forms of violence, indiscipline and unbecoming behaviour will be dealt with swiftly and decisively," he said.There was need to expedite the conclusion of outstanding elections and focus more on the modernisation and industrialisation of the economy. Some of the outstanding provinces are Mashonaland West, Central and Manicaland and some parts of Harare."We should continue to strengthen our party structures on the basis of the success stories of the Second Republic."Dr Bimha said the Politburo received a report from the acting National Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa indicating the verification of 79 175 cells an registration of 3 959 250 members."While the Politburo was satisfied with the progress made so far, it also calls on all provinces to intensify the mobilisation strategy to reach the five million membership target for the 2023 elections."The Politburo received reports of over 200 defectors from MDC-Alliance and the National Patriotic Front (NPF) in Kwekwe."The Politbro directed all party structures to embrace and welcome our retuning comrades," said Bimha.National chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri gave a detailed report on the party's preparations to hold the 19th National Annual People's Conference, which will be held virtually across the country's 10 provinces.The party, he said, was now ready for the big event which would run under the theme: "Growing and Modernising the economy towards vision 2030".The Politburo said that focus should now be on fine turning of the preparations.Chinamasa said the district elections were well on course and the party would deploy Politburo members to verify the structures and get reports on any concerns raised by members."I am very pleased to announce that there is a lot of jostling for positions, which is healthy for the party," said Chinamasa.Zanu-PF Politburo member Victor Matemadanda who is in the country for the conference said sanctions were no longer a Zimbabwean issue."No country in the world can afford to ignore Zimbabweans considering the massive developments taking place in the country."We are confident that very soon, sanctions will be removed," said Matemadanda.