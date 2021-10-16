Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEEP scars inflicted on the country by colonial oppressors should ever be reminders for Zimbabweans to remain united, peaceful and defend national interests as there is no room for violence which detractors use to smear Zimbabwe's image, President Mnangagwa said.Addressing the 355th session of the Politburo at the revolutionary party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF President and First Secretary, read the riot act on economic saboteurs who engage in activities meant to derail the country's inevitable march towards Vision 2030 of becoming an upper middle economy."The deep scars of colonial oppression, which they carried, are constant reminders for all of us, in the party and the nation at large, to remain united and peacefully defend the national interest of our great mother country."This is more critical as our detractors continue to exhibit their nefarious modus operandi with regards marring our national image, more so, as we approach the 2023 harmonised elections," the President said.On the ongoing Zanu-PF district elections, the President said party organs that are mandated with the administration of the internal polls must finalise the processes with a greater sense of urgency and warned against violence."Those who wantonly violate and desecrate our party constitution, peaceful culture and values must be dealt with decisively, without fear or favour. The party has no room for divisive elements who want positions at the expense of party discipline, unity, love, harmony and development. It is alien for our party members to fight for posts. Violence of any kind whether physical or verbal has no place in Zanu-PF or in our country," he said.With the country hurtling towards the 2023 harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said members must embrace the philosophy of "Musangano kuma Cell" and be propelled to be political commissars that bring more members to the party."The electorate must be mobilised to register to vote and appreciate the scope of the polling station-based voting exercise. As we issue membership cards, therefore it is imperative that all party members must be registered voters as we march towards the "5 million-plus voters by 2023"."Furthermore, the forthcoming 19th National People's Conference must allow us to demonstrate the extent to which we have achieved that which we envisioned in the previous congress and conference resolutions as well as the 2018 People's Manifesto," he said.Led by President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has been transforming the country through modernisation as demonstrated by infrastructural development and also growing the economy which is expected to grow by 7.8 percent this year, the highest in the region.True to his mantra of entrenching development that leaves no one behind, President Mnangagwa has taken development to every part of Zimbabwe and urged party structures to take part in the localised development."The party continues to steer the course towards modernising, industrialising and growing our economy. The defining development mantra of ‘leaving no-one and no place behind' as well as principles of equity and equality in socio-economic growth and prosperity must continue to be the cardinal guiding principles as we prepare for the 2023 harmonised elections."Party structures and the membership across districts and provinces must, therefore, participate and take a keen interest in the ongoing localised development planning processes. These include the national and integrated provincial/district economic development and planning consultation processes which should consolidate the people-centred successes of the Second Republic."Focus must remain on expansion of infrastructure at the grassroots level for an improved quality of life for our people; growing investments from the ward level upwards and the creation of viable rural industry systems by leveraging on specific local natural resource and human capital endowments."This year's conference must allow us to forge plans for the coming year with a greater sense of urgency, focus and resolve. It is now, ‘all systems go' towards the 2023 general elections," he said.Next week, Zanu-PF will hold its 19th National Annual People's Conference in Bindura, albeit in a hybrid fashion that will entail that some members will follow proceedings virtually.