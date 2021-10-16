Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE late former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe, has lost in nominations for Zapu presidency in Harare province after initially being announced as winner in nominations that were later nullified.

Sibangilizwe had garnered the highest votes in the first round, but lost to Strike Mkandla, who got 69 votes against his single vote in a re-run conducted at the weekend.

He, however, leads overally after winning nominations in nine other provinces.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa confirmed that Mkandla got 69 votes, Sibangilizwe one, and Bernard Magugu two.

This was after Sibangilizwe had been announced as having garnered the highest nominations, with 79 votes, followed by Mark Mbaiwa with two, Magugu one, while Mkandla and Sithembiso Mpofu allegedly failed to secure nominations.

"These are the correct results as presided by the national council of elections representative, and they show that Magugu got two votes, Sibangilizwe one, and Mkandla got 69. Harare leadership stood its ground and the results were then overturned," Maphosa said.

Zapu is set to hold its elective congress on October 29 and 30 in Bulawayo.

Sibangalizwe will compete for the party presidency with Mbaiwa, Magugu, Mkandla and Mpofu.

The post was left vacant after the death of Dumiso Dabengwa in May 2019.

Isaac Mabuka, who is not contesting, is acting Zapu leader.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1685 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 460 Views

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 151 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days