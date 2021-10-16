Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

by Alice Mangwanda /Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC T led by Douglas Mwonzora has distanced itself from the violent attacks that took place at a press conference held  in the afternoon at Media Center in Harare.


The press conference is said to have been hosted by Kudzanai Mashumba using the party's logo and the portrait of Mr Mwonzora with the intention of luring the crowd and members of the media.

Addressing the media in a press statement, the party's secretary of information and publicity Mr Witness Dube set the record straight.

"Facts established thus far, show that the individual Kudzanai Mashumba, flighted a notice on social media stating that MDC T and it's leaders were going to address a press conference.

"The notice were embellished with our party logos and the official portrait of our President Douglas Mwonzora, to give it an element of authenticity.

"As a result, our youths and ordinary members of the public, together with the members of the media attended the event,"said Dube.

The 'disaster' is said to have been match sticked by a random person from the public in attendance.

"According to information at hand, a commotion ensued when a member of the public wanted to disrupt the event and video evidence shows our youths, led by Hon. Yvonne Musarurwa intervening.

"Infact Hon. Musarurwa is repeatedly heard and seen protecting Mr Mashumba from possible physical assault," added Dube.

The party's security is said to be currently investigating the intention and motives of Mr Mashumba, considering that he used the party's logo and images under false pretense.

Source - Byo24news

