Government opens the doors to football fans

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation have approved ZIFA's request to allow football fans into the stadiums for the Chibuku Super Cup games.In a correspondence to ZIFA dated October 20, 2021, the Sports Commission said the authorisation comes with stringent conditions to stamp out the risk of fresh outbreaks of Covid-19.For a start, only 2 000 fully vaccinated fans will be allowed into the games. Sports Commission acting director-general Sebastain Garikai said the special waiver could be withdrawn if the conditions are not met."The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has APPROVED and granted a special waiver for your application to have 2 000 fully vaccinated spectators during Chibuku Super Cup Matches," wrote Garikai."Please note that these Covid-19 preventative and containment measures must be observed at all times and SRC expect full compliance by all your members."Enforcement Officers will monitor compliance with the stipulated conditions and any violation may result in the withdrawal of the authority and other sanctions as provided by law."The spectators will be required to observe and abide by the Covid-19 preventative measures failure of which will result in the approval being immediately cancelled. All enquiries should be directed to the SRC in writing."