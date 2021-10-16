Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police say the MDC Alliance is not complying with investigations following allegations that its leader Mr Nelson Chamisa had survived an "assassination attempt" in Mutare this week.

Police confirmed receiving a report of the allegations from the MDC Alliance Vice President Lynette Karenyi.

There were allegations in some sections of the media this week, alleging that Mr Chamisa's convoy was intercepted by heavily armed Zanu-PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the opposition leader's vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare.

Mr Chamisa was reported to be on a tour of Manicaland province.

He was reported to have been coming from Birchenough Bridge and Chipinge headed for Mutare when the alleged incident occurred.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that police had received such a report and a team of detectives had since been dispatched to Manicaland to investigate the matter.

He, however, said the opposition political party was not complying with investigations.

"A report was made late at night by Lynette Karenyi and when the police requested to attend the scene, they refused. Police then requested to have statements of the occupants of the vehicles be recorded and they refused again.

"A team from the Ballistics and Forensic Unit in Mutare also wanted to attend the scene but they refused again to show them the scene or area where the incident had occurred," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said as part of the investigations, police had requested the MDC Alliance officials to also bring the vehicles involved in the allegations for forensic examination but they have also not been cooperating.

"Police is ready to conduct investigations and a team of investigators has been dispatched to Mutare to conduct investigations and we want to urge them to cooperate with investigations.

"Police wants to attend the scene to gather evidence and if possible for any suspect involved in such allegations to be picked up," he said.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere is yet to respond to questions sent to her by The Herald.

Source - The Herald

