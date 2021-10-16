Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC-T senator Yvonne Musarurwa Thursday stormed and brought to an immature end a press conference by a party official Kudzanai Mashumba who wanted to expose how party leader Douglas Mwonzora was allegedly stealing party funds.Musarurwa barged into the press conference the Media Centre in Harare accompanied by bouncers who rained claps on the official before they hurled him out of the room and dragged him through several flights of stairs into the crowded street, where he started shouting: "They are beating me because I want to expose their corruption."As he shouted, a group of men charged towards him and jumped into a truck which drove off at speed.