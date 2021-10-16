Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Manicaland provincial Zanu-PF youths have distanced themselves from the alleged assassination attempt on MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa in Mutare Tuesday afternoon adding it was a stage-managed incident.

Chamisa reportedly survived an assassination attempt in Mutare as he travelled from Chipinge district where he had interfaced with traditional leaders and villagers.

Speaking Wednesday during a press conference at Zanu-PF Manicaland offices, the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) secretary for youth affairs, Danmore Mambondiyani said Chamisa's assassination attempt was stage-managed in order to taint the Mnangagwa regime.

"One can see the claims of attacks and gunshots by the MDC Alliance are merely a continuation of a failed Black Operations strategy aimed at smearing the integrity of the government and the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) and his government are seized with expanding the power grid, dam capacities, improving roads infrastructure across the country, as well as creating an environment that is conducive for business and job creation."

Mambondiyani added it was very likely that opposition members colluded in a plot to raise funds for Chamisa's new armoured vehicle.

"Chamisa wants to tarnish the name of our nation and our hardworking youths in all districts despite that he is enjoying roads recently surfaced by President Mnangagwa. Probably he may be seeking support for fundraising a vehicle which he is longing for.

"He is trying to hobnob with sponsors so that he will continue enjoying the newly surfaced roads across the country," Mambondiyani said adding Chamisa's actions reflect cheap politicking with no intention to alleviate the lives of ordinary people.

Mambondiyani is one of the suspects identified to be behind the plot to assassinate Chamisa Tuesday.

"Yes, my name was fingered in this purported assassination. My name is Mambondiyani and obviously, the media makes a lot of money with the name.

"A police report has been made and we are actually going to sue them for using my name in cases that do not involve me. As hardworking Zanu-PF youths, we dedicate our time and focus on rebuilding the country.

"We do not have time to move around throwing bottles and stones on other people's vehicles."

Efforts by NewZimbabwe.com to seek comment from Manicaland police spokesperson Wiseman Chinyoka were fruitless as his mobile phone number was not available.

Chinyoka's boss, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi refused to comment on the pretext it was late and he was now home.

"What do you want Felix? With all due respect I am now home," Nyathi said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Matanga challenges cops

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

17 hrs ago | 805 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

18 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

19 hrs ago | 3348 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

19 hrs ago | 3589 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

19 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

19 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

19 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

19 hrs ago | 706 Views

Police inaction worrying

19 hrs ago | 863 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

19 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

19 hrs ago | 1982 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

19 hrs ago | 710 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

19 hrs ago | 392 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

19 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

19 hrs ago | 798 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

19 hrs ago | 706 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

19 hrs ago | 389 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

19 hrs ago | 621 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

19 hrs ago | 276 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

19 hrs ago | 502 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

19 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

19 hrs ago | 225 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

19 hrs ago | 55 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

19 hrs ago | 521 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

19 hrs ago | 149 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

19 hrs ago | 150 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

19 hrs ago | 62 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

19 hrs ago | 478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days