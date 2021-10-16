Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fastjet to link Vic-Falls with SA's Kruger Airport

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LOW-COST Zimbabwean airline, Fastjet, will soon introduce direct flights linking Victoria Falls to South Africa's Kruger International Airport, which is located in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga Province.

Fastjet communications representative, Nunurai Ndawana, told tourism stakeholders at an occasion termed "Small but Mighty", to celebrate work and achievements made by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism industry in Victoria Falls, that the service will start in March next year. Fastjet is one of the working partners on the "Small but Mighty" programme with Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), namely We are Victoria Falls Initiative, Boundless South Africa and others.

"As Fastjet we continuously demonstrate our support of the local tourism industry. This has been seen by our close collaboration with ZTA and other tourism players in Zimbabwe and South Africa," he said.

"Today I am proud to announce that Fastjet will be launching flights from Victoria Falls to Nelspruit's Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa as of 16 March 2022. Initially on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays."

"This route demonstrates Fastjet commitment to the development of tourism in Zimbabwe and the region. It will bring to three the number of destinations that Fastjet has linked to Victoria Falls THROUGH scheduled regular flights after Harare and Johannesburg.

"We too are a small enterprise and yet we have the mighty. As a proud Zimbabwean airline, we will continue to offer our customers value, choice and flexibility," said Mr Ndawana.

Fastjet is growing its service impact in the aviation market in Zimbabwe and South Africa having demonstrated resilience amid turbulent crosswinds induced by Covid-19.

"During that challenging period from April to October 2020 we were the only carrier offering repatriation flights between Zimbabwe and South Africa, re-uniting people with their loved ones and ensuring that essential staff had a reliable means to travel.

"Upon lifting of travel restrictions and re-opening of the air borders between Zimbabwe and South Africa, we were the first airline to land at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on October 1 2020. We were the first airline to re-introduce services from Victoria Falls to Johannesburg in December 2020 and provided a needed commercial link between the two destinations, with a three-days a week service," said Mr Ndawana.

Fastjet increased frequency to daily service in May this year and has not looked back.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

UN envoy to meet Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Chamisa linked ZCTU rocked by power struggles

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Chiwenga estranged wife's doctors in no-show

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mthwakazi activists further remanded

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Wheels come off Mwonzora train?

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mandiwanzira lashes out at 'malicious' Kangai

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

South Africa's political experiment slams Chamisa 'attack'

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Mnangagwa reopens Eureka Mine

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Mandatory vaccination remains illegal'

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Man dumps pregnant wife at lover's home

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

Tenant wrecks marriage

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mhango back at Highlanders training

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mudha Ncube chickens out of Zanu-PF Midlands race

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Matabeleland in record wheat harvest

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimra sets up crisis management team at border

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

$5m for Manama Hospital repairs

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso urged to register constitution with Zifa

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Biti's application for recusal opposed

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwean actor lands role in Scandal!

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Transporters must adopt required pre-clearance processes at border

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chamisa's MDC not cooperating with police

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kamambo trial deferred

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa takes swipe at opposition

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Denying that there sanctions against Zimbabwe now a discredited position

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

'Buyanga must obey court orders'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Chamisa told to 'stop imposing yourself on the people'

10 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Zanu-PF youths deny taking part in Chamisa's 'assassination attempt'

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Chamisa's MDC to continue with 'meet the people' tours

10 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mwonzora ally storms, ends press conference meant to expose theft of MDC funds

10 hrs ago | 452 Views

South Africa says Zimbabwe killing Africa trade

10 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chamisa 'assassination' attempt takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Warriors tumble in new Fifa rankings

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Government opens the doors to football fans

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Matanga challenges cops

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

Drone surveillance helps to nab smugglers

10 hrs ago | 157 Views

MDC-T distances itself from a chaotic press conference

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution an impediment to constititutionalism

12 hrs ago | 154 Views

NetOne remembers Wedza

24 hrs ago | 849 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days