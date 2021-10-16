Mnangagwa claims that door are always open for investors

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE should be the destination of choice for investors as the Second Republic is committed to dialogue with the business community to improve the ease of doing business for a win-win situation for both locals and the investors, President Mnangagwa said.This comes as Eureka Gold Mine, a Padenga Holdings-owned company, has in little more than three years invested US$50 million towards the revival of its mining entity in Guruve, which has been idle for 15 years.Commissioning the mine in the heartland of Guruve, the President said with such investment the country was on course to achieving a US$12 billion mining economy by 2023, itself a key pillar towards attaining the country's Vision 2030."My administration remains available to dialogue with all investors to ensure a consistent and predictable policy and ease of doing business environment. I, therefore, re-assure Eureka Mine and other investors throughout other sectors of the economy that my Government is a listening Government. Furthermore, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency is capacitated to give requisite impetus to investments in the mining sector and the economy as a whole," the President said.Such a scenario, the President added, would see the sector "providing critical feedstock into other wealth and job creation initiatives across all socio-economic sectors"."Together in unity of purpose, we will realise sustainable win-win outcomes towards an upper middle income society by 2030."The revival of the mine is yet another testimony of the success of President Mnangagwa's ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business' mantra as the resuscitation was conceptualised in 2018 and in less than three years is adding another block to national development.Apart from creating jobs, the company is also involved in community development projects that have changed the face of Guruve."In line with our devolution and decentralisation agenda, the mining sector investments are exhorted to be pro-active by setting up contemporary corporate social responsibilities initiatives that dovetail with our present national development epoch and unique community realities."I, thus, challenge players throughout all sectors to be actively involved in fostering the economic growth and empowerment of communities around which they operate, be it in rural or urban areas. The private sector led economic drive by my Government entails greater private and public sector collaboration for the speedy growth of Provincial GDPs."Let me reiterate that under my administration, Government, the private sector and other stakeholders will continue working together towards the modernisation, industrialisation and sustainable growth of our economy. In unity, we are achieving our set goals and targets. Brick by brick, stone upon stone, we are building the Zimbabwe we all want and deserve," he said.The President emphasised that the country's mining sector should move towards beneficiation of mines as is espoused in the National Development Strategy-1 (NDS-1), as this would among other things create value chains that anchor the country's modernisation and industrialisation.Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Politburo members, parliamentarians, traditional leaders and players in the mining sector attended the official opening of Eureka Gold Mine.