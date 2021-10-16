Latest News Editor's Choice


UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

by Shelton Muchena / Simbarashe Sithole
The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in partnership with Sunshine International Network will this Friday launch a global campaign dubbed the Trash Hack aimed at raising awareness for young people to be active in environmental related issues, sustainable waste management, and promoting sustainable development through the use of social media such as social media posting, uploading images and pictures.   

The launch of the campaign is being spearheaded by Zimbabwe Sunshine Group (ZSG) a youth-led organization that has established a network of youths in sustainable solid waste management practices across Southern Africa. Representatives from UNESCO, Ministry of Environment, youth movements across southern Africa will be attending the launch.

Due to covid protocols the launch will be held virtually this Friday and will run under the mantra "#Trash Hack your life today and be part of the solution."

In an interview with Mr Charles Chikunda UNESCO National Program Officer- Education for Sustainable Development said the global campaign will ensure young people's engagement in taking their space in the promotion of sustainable development.

"Trash Hack is a global campaign by UNESCO, coordinated by the Section of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD). I am glad as Southern Africa we have reached this milestone. I am sure the launch will mobilize and encourage young people to take action to promote sustainable development, reflect on their actions and share their leanings. The future belongs to the younger generation and the conviction is that young people across the world are aware of local issues and initiatives and are already taking action to live more sustainably."

He also added that the campaign is also set to enhance young people's ability to share their own local solutions and increase of knowledge in advancing sustainable development.

"By launching the campaign in our region, we are availing a platform for young people to create and share their own local, practical solutions for living more sustainably with each other, while encouraging them to increase their knowledge and expertise. The process of teaching others and sharing their solutions will also increase their own learning and reflection."

Issues of poor waste management has become one of the global challenges and a major contributor towards environmental degradation and climate change. Annually, an approximate of over 2.01 billion tonnes of waste is improperly managed, ending up being obtained in oceans, streets and many areas of the planet existing as dumps. Zimbabwe Sunshine Group (ZSG) Executive Director, Ronny Mbaisa said the campaign will go a long way in raising awareness and addressing effects of improper waste management practices being faced by different communities and young people are key in the promotion of trash education and awareness drive.

"Effects of improper management of trash has severe effects on the environmental components (water, land, atmosphere, biodiversity). One of the major strategies in addressing such a predicament is to intensify trash education and awareness so as to transform people's thinking and call for actions that will change people's thinking on environmental sustainability. Mostly noted, many people across the world are aware of local issues and initiatives and are already taking action to live more sustainably."

