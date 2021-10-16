Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's party attacks the police

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has attacked the police for not being objective in their dealings with the party since the political violence and the attempt of Nelson Chamisa's assassination.


"The onus is on the police to demonstrate that they are objective. They have history of prejudging these matters and turning on the victims. We saw what they did with the MDC trio Joana Mamombe Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova and other political violence and torture", Mahere said.

However, the police yesterday said the MDC Alliance was not cooperating with the law enforcement agents to facilitate a probe into the opposition's claims of violence against it's leader.

The party alleges that  Chamisa's convoy was intercepted by suspected Zanu PF supporters who allegedly shot the rear window of his car in a suspected assassination attempt.

Source - Byo24news

