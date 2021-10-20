Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

News / National

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya

The Ministry of Healthcare and Child Welfare has reiterated that there is no outbreak of Covid-19 at Nashville school as reported by the media.

This week the media accused the school of hiding the Corona cases with pictures of seemingly seek children going viral.In a statement, the Ministry said covid rapid response team has been dispatched to the school and all the tests done came out negative."The school has 192 borders, 628 day scholars and 38 teachers. All the borders have been tested for Covid 19 and are all negative. The teachers were also tested and also came out negative. The testing of day scholers is currently under way," read the Ministry's statement.The Ministry further warned the public from posting out unverified reports.The permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information and Publicity, cde Nick Mangwana also urged the media to seek clarity first before publishing fake news."The public media has been found wanting on this story. What happened to the principle of verification?" asked Mangwana.Meanwhile some social media users has commended the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare for its swift response in setting the record straight and avoid public panic.