Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

by Shelton Muchena and Desmond Nleya
20 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Healthcare and Child Welfare has reiterated that there is no outbreak of Covid-19 at Nashville school as reported by the media.


This week the media accused the school of hiding the Corona cases with pictures of seemingly seek children going viral. 

In a statement, the Ministry said covid rapid response team has been dispatched to the school and all the tests done  came out negative. 

"The school has 192 borders, 628 day scholars and 38 teachers. All the borders have been tested for Covid 19 and are all negative. The teachers were also tested and also  came out negative. The testing of day scholers is currently under way," read the Ministry's statement.

The Ministry further warned the public from posting out unverified reports.

The permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information and Publicity, cde Nick Mangwana also urged the media to seek clarity first before publishing fake news.

"The public media has been found wanting on this story. What happened to the principle of verification?" asked Mangwana.

Meanwhile some social media users has commended the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare for its swift response in setting the record straight and avoid public panic.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Mwonzora distances self from Khupe aide violence incident

57 mins ago | 166 Views

MDC-T on course to join POLAD

57 mins ago | 126 Views

MDC Alliance challenges police to arrest Chamisa 'attackers'

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to fire State Security Minister Mudha Ncube

1 hr ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF youths want life Presidency for Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop persecuting journos, activists

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Mushekwi ex-wife loses cash, goods worth US$190 000

1 hr ago | 130 Views

CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Victim hits armed robber with car, disables him

1 hr ago | 187 Views

It's the economy, stupid!

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Ex-Bosso players land coaching jobs at new club

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns road contractors against shoddy jobs

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chiwenga officially opens PRAZ indaba

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

70% of $16 billion road rehabilitation funds lying idle in Zinara accounts

11 hrs ago | 458 Views

Four suspected armed robbers arrested at police roadblock

11 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Landlord steals US$32 000, jewellery from tenant's house

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

250,000 special permits Zimbabweans seek South African citizenship

11 hrs ago | 791 Views

Biti appeal against conviction thrown out

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

UN special envoy turns down Zimbabwe govt security

12 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Fresh push for banks to pay interest

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF burns ahead of conference

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

DCC Chair brutally assaults minor over a school girl

15 hrs ago | 787 Views

Chamisa's party attacks the police

15 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Kazembe mischievous - Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 5216 Views

Journalists being paid to write anti-Zimbabwe stories - ZANU PF MP

19 hrs ago | 1017 Views

UNESCO partners Sunshine International Network

19 hrs ago | 145 Views

Still worried about getting a vaccine for COVID-19? Here's how to understand the rare, but real, risks

19 hrs ago | 543 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days