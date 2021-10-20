Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

News / National

by Alice Mangwanda

A notorious 21-year-old Mvurwi bugler Tafadzwa Masarara was sentenced to an effective nine months jail term for unlawful entry by Guruve Magistrate Rumbidzai yesterday.

The state led by Albert Charewa alleged on the March 4 at around 0900 hrs Rutendo Matukwa the complainant left home proceeding to work leaving everything intact, all windows closed and her door locked.On the same date the accused person went to the complainant's house during the night and forcibly open the door using an unknown object and gained entry into the premises and stole two blankets, a food warmer, two black pots among other valuables and a medical card.The complainant did not report the case to the police.The accused ran out of luck and get arrested following a tip off to the police by members of the public on the 4th of June.A medical card of the complainant was seen in the accused's house and he was interrogated concerning the medical card and failed to give a reasonable answer.The complainant was contacted using the stolen medical card and she managed to identify some of her stolen goods.Value stolen is ZWL $9240-00 and value recovered is ZWL$2940-00.