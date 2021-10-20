Latest News Editor's Choice


20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

by Desmond Nleya
3 hrs ago | Views
In a milestone achievement for the San  community clan in Makhulela village, Tsholotsho, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has piloted a recruitment drive for the previously underrated clan by recruiting 20 members to join the services. 


In statement, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of  Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana said the move was part of government policy of recruiting members of the San community into various government departments. 

The Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Moses Chihobvu yesterday met the first recruitees from the community. 

"The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services has started impending a deliberate policy of recruiting officers from members of the San community. They are starting with 20 individuals. Yesterday, the Commissioner General Chihobvu met with the 1st three females and seven males," said Mangwana. 

IN a bid to foster social inclusivity, government ordered the relaxation of entry requirements for members of the marginalised San or Tjwao tribe to be recruited into the uniformed services sector.

"Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Second Republic has made undertakings to ensure that the right to equality and non-discrimination is realised. Cabinet directed Security ministries waiver the entry requirements to enable San or Tjwao citizens to enlist into the respective uniformed services," government said in one of its post- cabinet briefings. 

The uniformed services sector includes the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services. 

Government has been of late making frantic efforts to blend the San community with the rest of the public by spearheading various project in their communities. 

Meanwhile, documentation of the tribesmen is also underway.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

