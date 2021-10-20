Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public in Gokwe and Kwekwe districts for the next three months.

Midlands police spokesperson lnspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the prohibition order is in response to the rise in violent cases involving the use of dangerous weapons."This is due to the increase of cases of violence using machetes, knobkerries, sword, knives, spears, daggers, catapults and other offensive weapons or any other traditional weapons", he said.He further warned that those who fail to comply with the order will be arrested and shall be guilty of ab offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both such a fine and imprisonment.