Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned the carrying of dangerous weapons in public in Gokwe and Kwekwe districts for the next three months.


Midlands police spokesperson lnspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the prohibition order is in response to the rise in violent cases involving the use of dangerous weapons.

"This is due to the increase of cases of violence using machetes, knobkerries, sword, knives, spears, daggers, catapults and other offensive weapons or any other traditional weapons", he said.

He further warned that those who fail to comply with the order will be arrested and shall be guilty of ab offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 5 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months  or to both such a fine  and imprisonment.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

