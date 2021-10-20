Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE United States embassy in Harare this week met with United Nations special rapporteur on human rights Alena Douhan despite the American government's reservations about the mandate of rapporteurs on unilateral coercive measures.

During the meeting, US embassy chargé d'affaires Thomas Hastings shared the American policy with Douhan and the friendship between the Zimbabwean people and America.
Douhan is in the country at the invitation of the Zimbabwean government on a 10-day mission from 18 October to assess the negative impact of sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights.

According to the embassy, Hastings underscored the "enduring friendship with the Zimbabwean people, dispelled some myths about sanctions", and shared America's efforts to deepen UZ-Zimbabwe trade ties.

During a 15 October Press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the economic ills in Zimbabwe were as a result of abuse of power by Zimbabwe's leaders and not sanctions.

"… sanctions target human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption. I want to be very clear that these sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people. Zimbabwe's economic ills, we know, are caused by leaders, those leaders abusing power, not US sanctions. Our sanctions target only 83 individuals and 37 entities. We review our sanctions list regularly to acknowledge developments in Zimbabwe," Price said.

"US sanctions do make it more difficult for targeted individuals and entities to access funds through the global financial infrastructure. Sanctions do not target Zimbabwe's banking sector, but rather ensure that sanctioned individuals and entities cannot use the US financial system to enjoy their ill-gotten gains. To be very blunt, blaming US sanctions for Zimbabwe's problems detracts from the core issues of better governance that are required in Zimbabwe and, to that end, Zimbabwe must make reforms consistent with its constitution, with its international obligations, and with its other commitments."

The US government has previously rejected the premise of mandate for special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures (UCMs).

In a statement by the Delegation of the United States of America to the 36th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2017, the US stated that it "categorically rejects the entire premise that underlies the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on UCMs".

"The imposition of targeted sanctions does not violate human rights.  In fact, targeted sanctions can be a powerful tool to promote human rights and hold accountable those who violate or abuse human rights," the delegation's statement read.

Source - newshawks
More on: #Embassy, #Sanctions

Comments

Selling stands at upper rangemore


Must Read

Mnangagwa cornered

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Judges face new credibility test

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

8 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

8 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

18 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mwonzora distances self from Khupe aide violence incident

19 hrs ago | 2073 Views

MDC-T on course to join POLAD

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

MDC Alliance challenges police to arrest Chamisa 'attackers'

19 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to fire State Security Minister Mudha Ncube

19 hrs ago | 5259 Views

Zanu-PF youths want life Presidency for Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop persecuting journos, activists

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mushekwi ex-wife loses cash, goods worth US$190 000

19 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

19 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Victim hits armed robber with car, disables him

19 hrs ago | 1929 Views

It's the economy, stupid!

19 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

19 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Ex-Bosso players land coaching jobs at new club

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns road contractors against shoddy jobs

19 hrs ago | 483 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days