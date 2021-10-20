Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zanu-PF Midlands provincial elections pitting State Security minister Owen Mudha Ncube and incumbent Daniel McKenzie Ncube has taken a new dimension, amid reports the former has chickened out to pave way for his ally, The NewsHawks can report.

Initially, Mudha Ncube had shown interest in challenging the current provincial chairperson Mackenzie Ncube as the battle for the control of the Midlands intensifies.

But in a sudden turn of events, Mudha Ncube has given a nod to former youth league leader Edison Chakanyuka to contest Mackenzie Ncube.

Mudha Ncube's supporters have since redirected their campaign in support of Chakanyuka.

Key Mudha Ncube campaigner Philemon Safalan last week notified party members to support Chakanyuka, saying he was now the "key candidate for Midlands provincial chairperson post".

"Cde Ncube has utilised all intelligence to pave the ground for Cde Chakanyuka and let us all support Cde Chiherenge Chakanyuka as he is now our provincial chairman candidate," Safalan notified party members of a WhatsApp group dubbed "Endorsement of Mudha".

Following his announcement there has been a spirited campaign for Chakanyuka, with one party member declaring that "Owen Mudha Ncube and Chakanyuka were one and the same thing".

The ruling party cadres sympathetic to Mudha Ncube have also said Zvishavane Runde legislator Cuthbert Mpame should deputise Chakanyuka.

The bruising fight between the State Security boss and Mackenzie Ncube has been intensifying in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's backyard as the protagonists battle for the control of the province.

Contacted for comment on whether he was interested in the provincial chairperson's post, Chakanyuka would neither confirm or deny his interests. "Please be patient (we) will talk (over the issue)," Chakanyuka told The NewsHawks.

But further probes by this publication showed Chakanyuka had already designed campaign material for dissemination via the socoal media group created by party members for Mudha Ncube, an indication that he has been given the greenlight to contest for the post.

Although Mackenzie Ncube has since taken a swipe at his adversaries for adopting "dirty tactics" in the pending party provincial elections, indications on the ground show a grand plan to oust him from his post.

"The Owen Ncube team are leaving no stone unturned as they move to consolidate their grip on the Midlands province," a party insider said.

"Remember, Ncube is being backed by Moyo (July) (Local government minister) and they are fighting tooth and nail to make sure Mackenzie's backers, including Joram Gumbo, are weakened in the Midlands province," the source added.

Both protagonists however declare undying loyalty to Mnangagwa although events on the ground point to a vicious fight which may inflict political scars on both camps.

Sources within Zanu-PF told The NewsHawks that Mudha Ncube had intended to contest for the provincial chairmanship, but had since decided to field his trusted ally Chakanyuka.
They said the plan was to ensure that party members loyal to the State Security minister would redirect their support towards the group's preferred candidate.

The Midlands Zanu-PF provincial elections have been nasty, with members embarking on a campaign to soil each other's images as they fight for influential posts.

Efforts to contact Mudha Ncube were fruitless, with a source close to him saying he had adopted a "watch-and-see" approach.


Source - newshawks
More on: #Embassy, #Sanctions

Comments

Selling stands at upper rangemore


Must Read

Mnangagwa cornered

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Judges face new credibility test

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

8 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

8 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Nashville High school's false COVID-19 exposed

18 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mwonzora distances self from Khupe aide violence incident

19 hrs ago | 2073 Views

MDC-T on course to join POLAD

19 hrs ago | 1196 Views

MDC Alliance challenges police to arrest Chamisa 'attackers'

19 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mnangagwa threatens to fire State Security Minister Mudha Ncube

19 hrs ago | 5259 Views

Zanu-PF youths want life Presidency for Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop persecuting journos, activists

19 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mapostori seek to affiliate with Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mushekwi ex-wife loses cash, goods worth US$190 000

19 hrs ago | 1085 Views

CBZ manager jailed for stealing US$8 000

19 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Victim hits armed robber with car, disables him

19 hrs ago | 1929 Views

It's the economy, stupid!

19 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwean born scientist in Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough

19 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Ex-Bosso players land coaching jobs at new club

19 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa's govt warns road contractors against shoddy jobs

19 hrs ago | 484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days