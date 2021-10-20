News / National
Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'
Prominent Harare street preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga has reportedly fled his house in the capital following heightened surveillance of his church and home by people in unmarked vehicles.
According to Human Rights Watch, the outspoken preacher told Dewa Mavhinga by "phone that he believes the Zimbabwean authorities have dispatched a team of state agents known as the 'Ferret team' to kill him for his activism, following several failed attempts over the last two years."
Apostle Chiwenga has regularly used street sermons in Harare and social media platforms to openly rebuke Zimbabwe's government for its gross human rights abuses.
in October 2018 Vice President Constantino Chiwenga threatened the preacher saying, "there are some self-styled prophets who are specialising in false prophecy, like one called Talent. Let it stop today. Let them be warned."
On two occasions, Chiwenga was involved in car accidents days after publicly raising concerns about threats to his life by security agents, including a July 2020 accident in Norton, near Harare, and a horrific road accident in June 2019 that killed his wife and two other people.
Source - Human Rights Watch