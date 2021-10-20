Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

News / National

by Simbarshe Sithole

TWO Rafingora based self-proclaimed apostolic prophets are in serious trouble after they were arrested for allegedly conniving to steal wheels from four different cars and selling them to other motorists.Voice Muzawa (32) and Chamunorwa Chiwakata (40) appeared before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto on Friday facing four counts of theft.They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.According to state papers the duo teamed up on September 27 and went on to Victor Mutasa's Honda Fit registration number ABR 5952 which was parked at his Guruve homestead and removed one wheel before going next door at Munashe Zindoga's homestead where they stole two wheels from his Nissan Sunny vehicle registration number ABL 9038.A week later the clergy men they pounced on FARAI ZIBHORA's homestead and stole one wheel from his Toyota Runex registration number AFV 9217 before concluding their stealing spree at Chinyima Chinyima's homestead where they stole two wheels.The duo was apprehended while selling the wheels and told the police that they wanted to raise busfare back to Rafingora since they had concluded their praying sessions in Guruve.