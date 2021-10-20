Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

by Simbashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
File picture
A 48-YEAR-OLD man from Mahuwe in Mashonaland Central is in soup after he allegedly assaulted his wife who had asked for groceries to feed the family.

The broke Alexander Munzara of Chitsiga village in Chitsungo pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Guruve magistrate Geraldine Mutsoto who granted him free bail to November 10.

The state alleged on October 18 Munzara arrived home late and his wife Abigal Matope (42) asked for money to buy groceries but her husband ignored her since he did not have any money.

The wife then threatened to go and claim maintenance, which did not go well with Munzara who flew in rage and severely assaulted his wife with open hands while smashing her on the floor.

Soaked in blood she ran to the police station to file a police report which led to the arrest of her husband.

Source - Byo24News

