New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
THE Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has licensed Pan-African satellite television service provider Azam TV, which is expected to begin broadcasting by year-end.

The new service provider also plans to have the Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) on its roster.

Currently, Multichoice's DStv is the only satellite television service in Zimbabwe.

Azam Media chief finance officer Mr Kedanathrao Bedare told The Sunday Mail that they were planning to launch before Christmas.

"We are in the process of finalising our operational plan and structure. "We have done this in other countries, so setting up is not too complicated. "Once we are done setting up, we will determine the bouquet prices," he said.

Azam TV already has a footprint in Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Kenya and Rwanda.

"As per regulations, we are going to be carrying the national broadcasters and about two more local channels.

"We also want to initiate discussions with Zimpapers Television Network and see how we can partner with them."

Its bouquets cover sport, entertainment, news, music and religious channels.

BAZ acting chief executive officer Engineer Mathias Chakanyuka said: "We open applications of this nature when the year starts.

"We advertise formally for people to apply for licences.

"Satellite television services do not require the limited spectrum resource, so we can have many.

"As a regulator, the only thing we look at is the market. People should have options to choose from."


Source - The Sunday Mail

