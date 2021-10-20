16-year-old kills three

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over a spate of murder cases involving minors after a 16-year-old boy from Beitbridge ran amok and killed his relative and her two children.The teenager, who is currently on bail for a separate case of murder after reportedly killing his aunt in April, allegedly struck his victim, Sarina Mbedzi (24), with a wooden stick following a dispute on Friday.He went on to strangle to death Sarina's two children Thanganedzo Mbedzi (6) and Phidzuro Mbedzi (5).In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect later dragged the bodies into a hut, which he set alight."He dragged their bodies into a kitchen hut, which he set on fire resulting in the three being burnt beyond recognition.Police recovered a Mobicel cellphone and ZAR 72 cash from the suspect. The teenager is on free bail for another case of murder for killing his aunt, Muhlaba Mbedzi (62) in April 2021 in Fula Village, Beitbridge."In a separate matter, Asst Comm Nyathi said a Grade One pupil assaulted a classmate whilst they were playing a kicking game known as "Kigida" or "Magadu" on October 15, 2021, with the victim dying from the injuries on Wednesday.The incident occurred at Tokwane Ngundu Primary School in Masvingo.