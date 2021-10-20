Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Govt unlocks Beitbridge traffic gridlock'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE movement of commercial trucks during the day has reached a fairly acceptable rate at the Beitbridge Border Post after the government engaged clearing agents and runners to work night shifts so as to improve the traffic flow at night.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Mr Felix Mhona said yesterday that a Crisis Management Committee (CMC) was hard at work at Sadc's busiest inland port addressing all teething challenges to the flow of traffic.

He said the government was  fully committed to the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement hence the refurbishment and modernization of the Beitbridge Border Post and the rehabilitation of the Beitbridge- Chirundu highway.

Minister Mhona said the recent challenges which were witnessed when the new Beitbridge Border Post Freight Terminal (BBPFT) was opened, have been a cause of concern as it hinders trade facilitation and movement of goods and people along the North-South corridor.

"The challenges are regrettable and the government is working flat out with its stakeholders to remedy the situation with the view to improve the situation at Beitbridge. As we are implementing measures to sustainably stem all the challenges at the border, our valued stakeholders must be pleased that the situation is normalizing.  The new BBPFT was opened to the public on 11 October 2021 and it is an integral component of the project to refurbish and upgrade the Beitbridge Border Post, born out of a concessionary agreement between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zimborders on a Build Operate and Transfer arrangement".

He said the Beitbridge modernization project was meant to improve border management systems. The Minister said the government had noted with concern that like any new project, migration from old systems to new ways of doing things usually comes with challenges He said Zimbabwe had managed to troubleshoot the issues relating to delays in the movement of freight cargo and was implementing some corrective measures.

"The congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post started a few weeks before the opening of the new freight terminal as a result of Covid-19 related relaxations on movement both on the Zimbabwean and South African sides of the border," said Minister Mhona.

He said as a result, the trucks piled up in the freight parking and by the time the freight terminal went live on Monday; the yard was packed and Zimborders had to kick-start operations dealing with an already congested border.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

3 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 708 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zemura offered new deal

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

3 hrs ago | 604 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso CEO barred

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

9 year-old killed by police car

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Land commission to carry out land audits

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Remove yoke of sanctions so Zimbabwe can breathe

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

16-year-old kills three

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga sends strong warning

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

No to US dollar as sole currenc, says Mthuli

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

How to purchase the right retail management system

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa cornered

12 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Judges face new credibility test

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

12 hrs ago | 820 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

19 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

19 hrs ago | 3126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days