Bosso CEO barred

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have reportedly "barred" their chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube from attending the team's training session since he is on leave, with his presence at fine tuning sessions said to have unsettled the coaches.Sources said when Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu came back from national duty last week, he was informed by his assistants that they were not amused by Dube's presence at training sessions since he was on leave, with Ronald Moyo, the club's media and communications officer acting CEO. It seemed the complaints reached the ears of the Johnfat Sibanda led executive which then informed Dube not to attend the team's training sessions, high level sources at the club said."Highlanders coaches were not comfortable with Dube, the CEO attending training sessions when he is on leave. It seems the executive, which was not aware of what was going on got to know and he has been told to stop attending the sessions because the coaches were not comfortable with him being present,'' said an impeccable source.Acting CEO Moyo however, insisted that no complaint had been received by the executive regarding the on-leave CEO from the coaches."We never received any complaints of discomfort from the coaches, if the coaches were not comfortable, they report to the office. The office and the executive never received any complaints,'' maintained Moyo.Dube was sent on leave at the beginning of the month, which is said to be for three months and ends on the same day as his contract expires.