Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) says it is revamping the Esigodini water reticulation system following pressure from residents.

Esigodini residents have resisted moves by Zinwa to install pre-paid water metres in the Matabeleland South town citing poor service delivery.

The prepaid water meter pilot project in the area was expected to commence this month.

Zinwa spokesperson Marjorie Munyonga said they were addressing issues raised by residents before rolling out a pilot project that will see he installation of pre-paid water meters.

"Installation of prepaid water meters in Esigodini has not yet started as Zinwa addresses some outstanding administrative issues that will open the way for a smooth implementation of the prepaid meters roll out in the area," Manyonga told Southern Eye on Sunday.

"Zinwa has, however, taken note and remains alive to the concerns raised by clients and stakeholders during a recent consultative meeting."

"Efforts being implemented to address water supply challenges include the on-going rehabilitation of the water supply infrastructure in Esigodini, which is almost complete.

"The rehabilitation work includes the upgrading of Zinwa's capacity to draw water from the current 34 cubic meters per hour to 86 cubic meters per hour, which should drastically improve water supplies to Esigodini."

Munyonga said it was envisaged that once the work is complete, all connected clients would be able to get water every day while properties in the newly developed Mlanjeni residential area will also be connected.

Habane councillor Partson Sibanda confirmed  that Zinwa had started upgrading the town's water system.

"The agreement was for Zinwa to first upgrade their system so that we have water running in every home then we can embark on prepaid water meters," Sibanda said.

"Zinwa has started to upgrade the system and they will commission it at month end."

Esigodini Residents Association chairperson Gift Ndlela said most of the areas were failing to access water.

"The project to use prepaid water meters was supposed to start this October but we refused as there were issues Zinwa had to address," Ndlela said.

"Water is a constitutional right and everyone should enjoy it."

Source - The Standard

