Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zemura offered new deal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BOURNEMOUTH manager Scott Parker has urged the club's leadership to secure a new contract for Warriors rising star Jordan Zemura as his profile continues to grow after an impressive start to his professional football career.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international has reportedly caught the attention of a number of top tier clubs in England following his storming start to the season with Bournemouth, who are perched at the top of the Championship log.

Parker revealed that contract negotiations between Zemura and the club were ongoing.

The former Fulham boss is hopeful that Zemura will sign a new long-term contract with the club soon before he goes to Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals with the Warriors in January.

There are fears within the Bournemouth camp that Zemura's participation in the Afcon finals early next year is going to attract more suitors him.

The London-born Zimbabwean sensation was by far, Zimbabwe's best player in the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and is expected to shine in Cameroon.

Zemura is one of the two players, who Bournemouth are hoping will sign new terms together with winger Jaidon Antony and Parker, who has used given both players to influential roles this season, has stressed the need for the negotiations to be completed as quickly as possible.

"I'm conscious that I don't want discussions that go on too long," said Parker in an interview with Dorset Live on Friday.

"Those discussions will have to wait, if something can't get sorted imminently. People in those places in Richard (Hughes, club's technical director) and Neill (Blake, club's chief executive), they know my views.

"The players know my views as well. And my views are exactly that. If this is not a quick negotiation, then I don't want there to be one. I want to get them to the end of the season and then we can sit down and discuss what these two boys are."

"They are young boys earning or trying to make a career in this game and they've done incredibly well," added Parker.

Zemura has played every minute for Cherries at left-back in the league this season, having scored three goals in 14 games while former Arsenal man Anthony has started all but one league contest, having scored two goals and registered three assists.

Significantly, the pair's partnership on the left-hand side has flourished this season, and has proven to be one of Bournemouth's key facets under Parker.

It is, therefore, unsurprising the club is looking to tie down both on long-term deals, which would protect their market value.

The versatile player, who can play in midfield apart from being a left-back, is under contract at the Cherries until December 2022 after signing his existing deal last December.

Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six before moving to Charlton Athletic, where he spent seven years in their youth setup.

He was signed by Bournemouth following a successful trial period in 2018 before going on to make his debut for the club in September last year in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

3 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso CEO barred

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Govt unlocks Beitbridge traffic gridlock'

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

9 year-old killed by police car

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Land commission to carry out land audits

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Remove yoke of sanctions so Zimbabwe can breathe

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

16-year-old kills three

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga sends strong warning

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

No to US dollar as sole currenc, says Mthuli

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

How to purchase the right retail management system

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa cornered

12 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Judges face new credibility test

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

12 hrs ago | 821 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

19 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

19 hrs ago | 3126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days