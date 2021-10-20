Zemura offered new deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

BOURNEMOUTH manager Scott Parker has urged the club's leadership to secure a new contract for Warriors rising star Jordan Zemura as his profile continues to grow after an impressive start to his professional football career.The 21-year-old Zimbabwe international has reportedly caught the attention of a number of top tier clubs in England following his storming start to the season with Bournemouth, who are perched at the top of the Championship log.Parker revealed that contract negotiations between Zemura and the club were ongoing.The former Fulham boss is hopeful that Zemura will sign a new long-term contract with the club soon before he goes to Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals with the Warriors in January.There are fears within the Bournemouth camp that Zemura's participation in the Afcon finals early next year is going to attract more suitors him.The London-born Zimbabwean sensation was by far, Zimbabwe's best player in the back to back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and is expected to shine in Cameroon.Zemura is one of the two players, who Bournemouth are hoping will sign new terms together with winger Jaidon Antony and Parker, who has used given both players to influential roles this season, has stressed the need for the negotiations to be completed as quickly as possible."I'm conscious that I don't want discussions that go on too long," said Parker in an interview with Dorset Live on Friday."Those discussions will have to wait, if something can't get sorted imminently. People in those places in Richard (Hughes, club's technical director) and Neill (Blake, club's chief executive), they know my views."The players know my views as well. And my views are exactly that. If this is not a quick negotiation, then I don't want there to be one. I want to get them to the end of the season and then we can sit down and discuss what these two boys are.""They are young boys earning or trying to make a career in this game and they've done incredibly well," added Parker.Zemura has played every minute for Cherries at left-back in the league this season, having scored three goals in 14 games while former Arsenal man Anthony has started all but one league contest, having scored two goals and registered three assists.Significantly, the pair's partnership on the left-hand side has flourished this season, and has proven to be one of Bournemouth's key facets under Parker.It is, therefore, unsurprising the club is looking to tie down both on long-term deals, which would protect their market value.The versatile player, who can play in midfield apart from being a left-back, is under contract at the Cherries until December 2022 after signing his existing deal last December.Zemura joined Queens Park Rangers' academy at the age of six before moving to Charlton Athletic, where he spent seven years in their youth setup.He was signed by Bournemouth following a successful trial period in 2018 before going on to make his debut for the club in September last year in an EFL Cup tie against Crystal Palace.