Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Four chefs including two trainees from the SAHTC – The Hospitality School are set to travel to Italy for a 10-day training course on Cucina Italiana (Italian cooking), which will coincide with the Italian Food Week, at the Istituto SuperioreApicio-Colonna Gatti School in the city of Anzio next month.

The initiative is sponsored by the Italian Embassy in Harare, which is covering the travel and accommodation expenses as well as the daily allowances for the beneficiaries.

The Hospitality School arranged cook off competitions to select the two trainees to benefit from the gesture by the Italian embassy and the final was held at the institution's campus in Harare on Thursday.

Clare Tawonezvi emerged victorious while Tashana Smith was the runner-up to book the final ticket for the trip to Anzio.

Two other chefs from Victoria Falls were selected to travel to Italy.

The cook-off final at The Hospitality School was graced by deputy head of missions at the Italian Embassy Simonetta Bartelomei.

"This is the first time that the Italian Embassy is sending some students to the school in Italy but it's not students only, there are two chefs from Victoria Falls who will be traveling to Italy," Bartelomei said.

"This is part of an annual festival held in November, which seeks to celebrate Italian food and cooking. All the Italian embassies and consulates around the world who are able, take part in this festival which is a promotion of Italian food. I am confident that the chefs we are sending will benefit immensely from this exchange," she said.

The Italian embassy has been working with The Hospitality School for many years especially during the Italian food week celebrations.

"Over the years, the embassy of Italy in Zimbabwe has celebrated the Italian food week with us, a relationship which has seen Italian chefs visit the school for cookouts while we had a virtual exchange programme last year with an Italian Culinary School," SAHTC – The Hospitality School director Michale Farrell said.

"This year alone we have sent a number of trainees abroad for internships at prestigious properties across the globe. Over the years we have established strong liaisons with some of the top Tourism and Hospitality players both locally and abroad."

Tawonezvi shrugged off stiff competition from four other contestants namely Smith, Rukudzo Mutasa, Ruvimbo Dengende and Lorraine Tapfumaneyi to win the cook-off.

"I am excited to get this opportunity and I can't wait to share my experiences with others when I come back. Time was not on my side when I was cooking and I had doubts that I could win but once I finished I was confident. And here I am," Tawonezvi said.

In April this year the Italian embassy sent athletes and coaches from Zimbabwe for a training camp in Italy.



Source - The Standard

Must Read

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

3 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

3 hrs ago | 727 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 713 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zemura offered new deal

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso CEO barred

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Govt unlocks Beitbridge traffic gridlock'

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

9 year-old killed by police car

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Land commission to carry out land audits

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Remove yoke of sanctions so Zimbabwe can breathe

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

16-year-old kills three

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga sends strong warning

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

No to US dollar as sole currenc, says Mthuli

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

How to purchase the right retail management system

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa cornered

12 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Judges face new credibility test

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

12 hrs ago | 821 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 956 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

19 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

19 hrs ago | 3126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days