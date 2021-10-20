Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Main Opposition MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has blasted Zanu-PF's proposal to amend the constitution to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to serve more than two terms.

The Zanu-PF youth league national executive committee proposed a constitutional amendment which would extend Mnangagwa's term in office beyond the constitutionally permissible two five-year terms.

Posting on Twitter Saturday, the abrasive Sikhala said Mnangagwa is now too old to be asking for a term extension.

"More than two terms for what Mnangagwa? You are 80 years old. You want to fight God and nature," Sikhala tweeted.

"You think you will reach 90 years like Mugabe? Inga. Good luck," he wrote.

The MDC deputy leader Tendai Biti also vowed to defend the constitution no matter what.

"The charlatans are at it again. The constitutional term limit provision is the most important provision in our constitution. We should defend that provision with our lives #ZanuPFmustgo," Biti said.

The party's youth leader Obey Sithole also weighed in saying: "The proposal by Tendai Chirau to scrap presidential term limits is yet another testimony of how wild people can be when idiocy is taken as a yardstick for political correctness. His barrenness of wisdom is even exposed when he assumes that development is centred only on ED."

Zanu-PF has so far made controversial constitutional amendments to allow Mnangagwa to consolidate power which allows him to handpick vice presidents.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

3 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 714 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zemura offered new deal

3 hrs ago | 285 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bosso CEO barred

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

'Govt unlocks Beitbridge traffic gridlock'

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

9 year-old killed by police car

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Land commission to carry out land audits

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Remove yoke of sanctions so Zimbabwe can breathe

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

16-year-old kills three

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Chiwenga sends strong warning

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

No to US dollar as sole currenc, says Mthuli

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

How to purchase the right retail management system

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa cornered

12 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Judges face new credibility test

12 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

12 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

12 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

12 hrs ago | 822 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

12 hrs ago | 957 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

19 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

19 hrs ago | 3126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days