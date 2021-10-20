Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Bulawayo's Creative Centre for Communication and Development (CCCD) has embarked on a breast cancer awareness campaign themed Give hope save lives in bid to educate women on how to reduce the risks of the disease.CCCD programs manager Cashia Mvundura said that they are commemorating the month of cancer awareness."We have dedicated the month of October to provide women with the information that promotes positive health style and to increase public awareness in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer," she said."Guided by the theme of hope to save lives, we conduct online discussions and share and strengthen the message that early detection saves life".Mvundura said the campaign will be held virtual"Through online women will be encouraged to learn about simple ways that can help reduce breast cancer risks, take action and also spread this advice to those who need it," she said."Because we work with women who are often marginalised our campaign also encourages breast self-examination as an alternative affordable procedure to enable early detection of cancer which will allow health professionals to save lives," Mvundura said."The methods involve the women looking at and feeling each breast for possible lumps, distortions or swelling a process that makes one familier with the usual appearance of one's person. This makes it easier to notice if there are changes".She said women face a lot of challenges when they want to undergo breast cancer screening."in our society being diagnosed with any cancer is like a death sentence. Women are encouraged to screen once a year. The cost of having such services is too high for women to access," she said.