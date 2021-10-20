Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

by Stephen Jakes
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's Creative Centre for Communication and Development (CCCD) has embarked on a breast cancer awareness campaign themed Give hope save lives in bid to educate women on how to reduce the risks of the disease.

CCCD programs manager Cashia Mvundura said that they are commemorating the month of cancer awareness.

"We have dedicated the month of October to provide women with the information that promotes positive health style and to increase public awareness in the prevention and early detection of breast cancer," she said.

"Guided by the theme of hope to save lives, we conduct online discussions and share and strengthen the message that early detection saves life".

Mvundura said the campaign will be held virtual

"Through online women will be encouraged to learn about simple ways that can help reduce breast cancer risks, take action and also spread this advice to those who need it," she said.

 "Because we work with women who are often marginalised our campaign also encourages breast self-examination as an alternative affordable procedure to enable early detection of cancer which will allow health professionals to save lives," Mvundura said.

"The methods involve the women looking at and feeling each breast for possible lumps, distortions or swelling a process that makes one familier with the usual appearance of one's person. This makes it easier to notice if there are changes".

She said women face a lot of challenges when they want to undergo breast cancer screening.
"in our society being diagnosed with any cancer is like a death sentence. Women are encouraged to screen once a year. The cost of having such services is too high for women to access," she said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

3 hrs ago | 742 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

3 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

4 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 697 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

7 hrs ago | 2149 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

7 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

7 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zemura offered new deal

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

7 hrs ago | 988 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

7 hrs ago | 91 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bosso CEO barred

7 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Govt unlocks Beitbridge traffic gridlock'

7 hrs ago | 187 Views

9 year-old killed by police car

7 hrs ago | 100 Views

Land commission to carry out land audits

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Remove yoke of sanctions so Zimbabwe can breathe

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

16-year-old kills three

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga sends strong warning

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

New satellite television service for Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

No to US dollar as sole currenc, says Mthuli

7 hrs ago | 173 Views

Man bashes wife for asking for grocery money

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Prophets nabbed for stripping cars

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiwenga flees 'Ferret team'

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

How to purchase the right retail management system

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa cornered

17 hrs ago | 4398 Views

Zanu-PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

17 hrs ago | 806 Views

Judges face new credibility test

17 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zupco pays NRZ ZW$14m monthly

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mudha Ncube plays hidden card in tussle for Midlands

17 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zanu-PF official arrested over copper-laden trailers hijacking

17 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zimbabwe's huge coal reserves might soon be redundant

17 hrs ago | 908 Views

Disingenuous US embassy dispels sanctions 'myth' to UN envoy

17 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Carrying of weapons banned in Kwekwe and Gokwe

20 hrs ago | 381 Views

20 Khoi San people join ZPCS

23 hrs ago | 1608 Views

Tafadzwa Musarara jailed

24 hrs ago | 3173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days